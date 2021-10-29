25,000 'potentially fatal doses of fentanyl,' thousands in cash, other drugs taken in Surrey seizure

Thousands of potentially deadly fentanyl doses have been take off the streets thanks to a large recent seizure, Surrey RCMP announced Friday.

Mounties said in a news release the seizure gathered a "substantial" amount of drugs, cash, phones and ammunition. Officers also arrested two people.

Three search warrants were conducted on Oct. 13 as part of a larger investigation in a drug-trafficking network associated to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. The residences were on 97 Avenue, 96A Avenue and Central Avenue.

Police said during their searches, two men were arrested. They've both been released while waiting for charge approval.

"This drug seizure is significant as not only has it disrupted a drug trafficking network with ties to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, there are now 25,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off our streets," said Sgt. Glenn Leeson in a news release.

Fentanyl is often identified as a "significant driver" of overdose deaths in the province and B.C.'s chief coroner previously said the number of deaths involving "extreme" concentrations of the opioid are on the rise.

Fentanyl and its analogues, such as carfentanil, were a factor in 86 per cent of deaths last year and this year.

Along with the fentanyl, officers seized about half a kilogram of cocaine, 250 grams of benzodiazepines, and kilograms of "buffing agents" used to cut and mix drugs. Police said they also took cellphones, about $14,000 in cash, a Rolex watch worth about $48,000 and ammunition.

"Surrey RCMP is committed to targeting, investigating and securing evidence to support charges against the people who pose the greatest risk to our community," Leeson said.

Anyone with relevant information should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione