$25,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Tecumseh home

OPP in Tecumseh are looking for a suspect after $25,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a call at Lesperance Road where the learned a person approached a home and knocked on the front door.

When there was no answer, police said the person damaged a rear door to get in and once inside, took jewelry valued at over $25,000.

The person police are looking for is described as a man wearing a baseball hat and a face mask.

Residents in the area are asked to check their video security cameras from Aug. 12 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for any suspicious activity.