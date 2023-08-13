$25,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Tecumseh home
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
OPP in Tecumseh are looking for a suspect after $25,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.
Around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a call at Lesperance Road where the learned a person approached a home and knocked on the front door.
When there was no answer, police said the person damaged a rear door to get in and once inside, took jewelry valued at over $25,000.
The person police are looking for is described as a man wearing a baseball hat and a face mask.
Residents in the area are asked to check their video security cameras from Aug. 12 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for any suspicious activity.
