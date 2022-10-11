25-acre property with winery in B.C.'s Similkameen listed for $6.9M – less than some Vancouver condos

For less than the price of a luxury condo in downtown Vancouver, you could be living on a 25-acre property in B.C.'s Similkameen Valley that comes with a fully functioning winery.

You'd still need deep pockets to take over Seven Stones Estate, however – while $6.9 million may be less expensive than some two-bedroom homes in Coal Harbour, it's hardly chump change.

The land is located in Cawston, an unincorporated community of about 1,000 people that's a 20-minute drive from of Osoyoos.

According to the listing by faithwilson | Christie's International Real Estate, the property comes with a three-bedroom, four-bathroom country home with "magnificent flair and strategic room placement to allow for incredible valley views."

The boutique Seven Stones Winery, meanwhile, features a tasting room, crush pad, bottling area, warehouse and wine caves – as well as a helipad.

There are planted vines on approximately 16 of the property's 25 acres, with varietals including chardonnay, pinot noir, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, syrah, petit verdot and malbec.

"This winery is positioned for revenue growth through tours, events, and a bonus thriving wine club membership for consumers seeking bottle-aged wines," the listing says.

The taxes were about $6,200 last year – less than a quarter of what the owner of a similarly-priced condo in Vancouver might have paid.