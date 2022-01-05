25 cars 'stranded' in Collingwood area due to poor road conditions
Scenic Caves Road in the Town of the Blue Mountains has reopened after deteriorating road conditions left more than two dozen vehicles stranded Wednesday evening.
Collingwood OPP asked motorists to avoid the area after roughly 25 cars were stranded due to “dangerous icy conditions,” around the dinner hour Wednesday.
According to police, drivers were allowed to go back to retrieve their vehicles at 11 p.m. All vehicles were removed by 2:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Road crews were able to lay salt and other melting agents on the steep road that travels up the mountain.
However, due to the current snowfall, drivers are being told to be aware of potential slippery conditions.
Environment Canada cautioned motorists about hazardous conditions as strong winds create poor travel conditions, which will continue overnight into Thursday.
The weather agency said to expect 10 to 20 centimetres of snow in some areas.
"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," warns Environment Canada's special weather statement.
Paramedics in Springwater also reported several drivers sliding into ditches and hydro poles on Wednesday night.
