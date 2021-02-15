Residents across southern and central Ontario are about to be hit with two rounds of snowfall, which could bring 25 cm by Tuesday morning.

The first round is expected Monday morning into early afternoon and could bring 5 cm of snow, says Environment Canada. Snow squalls near Georgian Bay could result in closer to 10 cm.

The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon before packing a second punch in the evening into Tuesday morning. 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected in the second round.

A snowfall warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Environment Canada warns that driving conditions could change quickly and that visibility may be suddenly reduced because of heavy snow.