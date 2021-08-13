25 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Kitchener church
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Kitchener church is now linked to 25 cases of the disease,
Speaking at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the outbreak is at the Nazarene Christian Congregation in Kitchener.
The outbreak was declared on Aug. 8 and is listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard as "Place of Worship 5." Dr. Wang said Friday public health is now naming the church because of the number of cases involved.
Anyone who attended service on Aug. 1 is considered a high-risk contact and should isolate and seek testing immediately.
Dr. Wang said lack of masks and distancing, along with singing, all increased risk of spread at the church.
The location has closed voluntarily and is working with public health on a plan to reopen safely in the future.
Dr. Wang added they expect to see more cases linked to the outbreak in the future.
