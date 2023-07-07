iHeartRadio

$25-million investment coming to London Via station


Via Rail station in London, Ont. as seen on Aug. 10, 2021 (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Via rail is set to announce a $25-million investment for upgrades to the London station.

According to a release, the investment is being described as, “Part of ongoing modernization efforts to improve the passenger experience.”

The official announcement will be made on Tuesday and will include details on upgrades including structural, mechanical, electrical, redesign and retrofitting.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and Mayor Josh Morgan are expected to attend the announcement.

