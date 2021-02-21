The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WEHCU) is reporting no additional deaths and 25 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Sunday.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 372 people.

Medical health officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

Ahmed says some of the numbers have fluctuated over the last week and the region should remain in the red zone for at least another week based on the monitoring indicators the province reviews.

"I don't expect to see any restrictions ease next week," says Ahmed.

About 8,200 people were tested for COVID-19 last week, with a per cent positivity rate around 2.9 per cent.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,771 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,093 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

Four are close contacts of confirmed cases, one is related to outbreaks, nine is community acquired and 11 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 306 cases are considered active. There are 41 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, two at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.