70.5% of adults in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 426 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,558 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,909 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 6 cases are community acquired
- 7 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 12 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak:
- 1 community outbreak
There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 4people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,792 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 245,782 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 272,992 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- Overall, 70.5 per cent of adults 18 years and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.