70.5% of adults in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 426 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,558 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,909 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

6 cases are community acquired

7 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

12 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak:

1 community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 4people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,792 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: