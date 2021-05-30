25 no shows at COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kingston and Napanee on Sunday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health insists no COVID-19 vaccine doses will go to waste despite a "high number of no shows" at clinics on Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, the health unit said there was a number of no shows at the vaccination clinics at the INVISTA Centre in Kingston and the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee.

"If you are waiting for your first dose, sign up to our standby list now," said KFL&A Public Health.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the health unit said there were over 25 no shows at the two clinics Sunday morning.

"It is possible this has happened because individuals have had opportunities to book an earlier appointment for their first dose through our local pharmacies or a primary care pop up clinic and forgot to cancel their original date," said the health unit.

The health unit says it has received a high uptake on it standby list, and no doses will go to waste.

