25 northeastern Ont. projects receive money to grow local food industry

With current supply-chain issues and rising fuel costs, the province is helping food producers in the north ramp up their capacity.

"The circumstances of the last few years have exacerbated issues in local food supply chains," said Shylah Wolfe, of Local Food and Farm Co-ops in Markstay-Warren.

More than $5 million in provincial money is flowing to projects in northeastern Ontario involving agriculture, aquaculture and food processing to increase locally-produced food, the Ontario government said in a news release Wednesday. The money is coming from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

"Our government recognizes the importance and significance of local food sources for personal well-being and economic growth," said Ontario Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry Greg Rickford. "We are providing northerners access to healthy food options and cultivating business development, diversification and prosperity in the food industry across the northeast."

Some of the projects include:

$754,775 for Manitoulin Trout Farms in Little Current to buy new cages and nets

$328,520 for Local Food and Farm Co-ops to improve access to regionally-produced food

$250,744 for Oshadenah Holsteins, a dairy farm in Tehkummah on Manitoulin Island, to buy equipment, build a new barn, renovate an existing barn and build a manure storage pit

$114,530 to Gorham Farms to establish a poultry and beef farm in McKerrow, west of Sudbury

$106,118 to Ije's Place to establish a commercial African and Caribbean bakery in Desbarats, east of Sault Ste. Marie

"We are making important investments to help these regions innovate and overcome the barriers for growth. These investments further strengthen the economic potential of the north where there is great opportunity to build our sector, and continue to provide safe, quality food made right here in Ontario," said Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Lisa Thompson.

"Funding support from the Ontario government allows Local Food and Farm Co-ops to coordinate the pan-regional partnership project: Northern Ontario Food Distribution Network and provide value-chain coordination, training and advisory support to communities and food co-operatives across northern Ontario," Wolfe said.

"NOHFC backing is vital as we work towards our goal of improving market access and enterprise start-up and scale-up support for food and farm producers, processors, social enterprises and co-operatives."

Alex Anstice, the vice-president of Oshadenah Holsteins, said the money will help the dairy farm increase productivity.

"The new dairy housing at Oshadenah Holsteins has incorporated technology and equipment that allows for more efficient, productive care of the cows. Animal health and welfare is always a top priority, and with the new system, there is great satisfaction in seeing the bar being raised for these goals," Anstice said.