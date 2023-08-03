25 people displaced by fire in Sandy Hill

A late-night fire in Sandy Hill has displaced 25 residents.

Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street, near Friel Street, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A second alarm was declared shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, dispatching additional resources to the scene.

"As firefighters were checking the exterior of the building, they found more fire visible," Ottawa Fire said in a statement. "The structure is a four-door row house, and the fire has extended to adjoining units."

The fire was declared under control just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters treated one person on the scene for injuries.