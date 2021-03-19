The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed there are 25 Saskatchewan schools dealing with cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, most of which are in and around Regina.

The SHA said it “cannot confirm specific cases in the province.” It did confirm that it was treating all positive COVID-19 cases are VoCs.

“As a best practice, Medical Health Officers (MHOs) are treating all positive cases of COVID-19 as though they are VOCs. These cases are managed on an individual basis, making sure to closely consider sources, close contacts, non-close contacts and the settings of exposure. Positive individuals and close contacts that are identified are isolated and a testing protocol followed for these contacts,” the SHA told CTV News in an email.

REGINA SCHOOLS MOVE TO REMOTE LEARNING

Regina Public and Catholic Schools announced all Pre-Kindergarten, elementary and high school classrooms will move to online learning until April 12.

Regina Public Schools will move all high school students to remote learning on March 24, Pre-K to Grade 8 will begin online learning on March 29.

High school students at Regina Catholic Schools will continue hybrid learning next week and elementary students will continue with face-to-face learning. Remote learning will start for all students on March 29.

There will be a scheduled break for all students from April 2 to 9,

All students will return after the break on April 12.