25 sudden deaths in 24 hours in Burnaby; heat believed to be a contributing factor in most

Mounties in Metro Vancouver say there were more than two dozen reports of sudden deaths in a 24-hour period in just one city.

The Burnaby RCMP said they received 25 calls during a record-breaking heat wave. The temperature is believed to be a contributing factor in the majority of the deaths, they said in a statement Tuesday.

Many of those who died were seniors.

The startling figure was accompanied by an urging from Mounties for residents of the area to check on their loved ones and neighbours as temperatures remain high.

"We are seeing this weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues. It is imperative we check on one another during this extreme heat," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement.

This is a developing news story and will be updated