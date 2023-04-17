25 tickets issued, one big rig removed from roads during OPP CMV inspection blitz

Provincial police handed out over two dozen tickets, and removed one truck from the roads, during a commercial motor vehicle inspection blitz.

OPP held the blitz targeting large commercial trucks Saturday, with officers checking multiple vehicles in Mulmur.

Dufferin OPP said the inspections kicked off following community concerns.

"We heard your concerns regarding large commercial motor vehicles. The safety of other drivers sharing the roads with these large trucks is paramount," an OPP tweet stated Monday afternoon.

Officers issued 25 tickets during the inspection blitz.