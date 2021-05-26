25-year-old Brampton man charged in child pornography investigation

Police have charged a 25-year-old Brampton man in connection with a child pornography investigation in Peel Region.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that officers from Peel’s child exploitation unit began an investigation in January into an unknown social media user who was in possession of child pornography.

Between April and December of last year, police said the suspect had access to remote storage services and used various online aliases, including the names “refinedkaos,” “refinedchaos,”’ “gray,” and “adam Khan”.

Following their investigation, on May 26, police arrested Adam Khan and charged him with possession of child pornography.

During the execution of a search warrant, police said that they discovered that a child-care service, ChildSpec Licensed Home Day Care Services, had been operating out of his Brampton residence.

Khan’s involvement with the operation of the daycare, or care of the children, remains unclear at this time. CTV News Toronto has requested clarification from Peel Region Police and is awaiting their reply.

Anyone who has had, or believes they have had, contact with Khan is asked to contact investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490.