25-year-old Delta man killed in motorcycle crash, police say
A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Delta Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the 8700 block of Ladner Trunk Road, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department. The rural area is south of Highway 99 and not far from the Boundary Bay Airport.
Police said the deceased motorcyclist was a 25-year-old Delta man. Paramedics from BC Emergency Health Services treated him at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
“We offer our sincere thoughts and condolences to the motorcyclist’s family and friends," said DPD Sgt. James Sandberg, in the news release.
Ladner Trunk Road was closed between 80th Street and Hornby Road throughout the afternoon, and was expected to be closed for several more hours as of 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.
