25-year-old dies after he was found shot outside Winnipeg apartment building
CTV News at Noon Anchor/Editorial Producer
Katherine Dow
The homicide unit is investigating after a 25-year-old who was found shot outside a St. John’s area apartment building last weekend died.
Police say they received a report of a shooting Sunday at around 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of College Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.
Police say the man was identified as Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriguez, 25.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information, including video surveillance or information about the parties involved, is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or on their website.
