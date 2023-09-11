25-year-old dies after he was found shot outside Winnipeg apartment building

The homicide unit is investigating after a 25-year-old who was found shot outside a St. John’s area apartment building last weekend died.

Police say they received a report of a shooting Sunday at around 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of College Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.

Police say the man was identified as Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriguez, 25.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance or information about the parties involved, is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or on their website.