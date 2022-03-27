25-year-old from Hearst killed in Highway 17 crash

Provincial police say a 25-year-old man from Hearst, Ont. was killed in a car crash on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday night.

Clovis Vallieres was driving south when their car "crossed the centre line" and collided head-on with an SUV headed north at Sawpit Bay in Ryan Township, north of Pancake Bay Provincial Park, OPP said in a news release.

Vallieres was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

"The driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries (and) was transported to local hospital in Sault Ste Marie," police added.

It happened around 8 p.m. and the road was closed in both directions from Batchawana Bay and Wawa for about seven hours.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.