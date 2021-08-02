25-year-old killed, four others hurt, in crash south of Elora
Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal crash south of Elora that killed one person and injured four others.
Police say a car and SUV were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on Wellington Road 21, near Eighth Line, just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified him as Brian Araujo of Kitchener.
Two other passengers in the car were seriously hurt and taken to a nearby hospital
The drivers of the car and the SUV both had minor injuries.
Ornge tells CTV News that they were initially called to the crash, but the helicopter was cancelled after it was determined that a land ambulance would be faster.
Ricardo Francisco, the 24-year-old Kitchener man who was driving the car, is charged with with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing harm, and driving while under suspension.
Any witnesses are asking to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
