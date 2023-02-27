25-year-old last seen in Garden City found safe: police
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
The Winnipeg Police Service is said a missing 25-year-old woman has been found safe.
On Monday, police said that Rose Strang was last seen on Feb. 23 in Garden City, and that they were concerned for her well-being.
Strang is five-foot-eight and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark, wavy hair with blue/green highlights. She had last been seen wearing a black jacket with green trim, black pants and grey/green striped shoes.
Early on Tuesday morning, officers announced Strang had been safely located.
-
North America's first 'clear' tennis dome coming to the Festival CityWith their snow-covered courts as a backdrop, ground was broken today on the Stratford Tennis Club’s first year round tennis facility. North America’s first clear tennis bubble, with 93% transparency, will soon be constructed in Stratford.
-
Former Lethbridge psychiatrist faces charges in historical sexual assaultLethbridge police say a 77-year-old former psychiatrist, who once practiced in Alberta, faces sexual assault charges in connection with incidents dating back to the 1980s.
-
Ontario has enough land for 2M homes without the Greenbelt, report findsOntario has enough land to build more than two million homes by 2031 without developing the Greenbelt, according to a report commissioned by environmental advocates.
-
135-year-old Winnipeg curling club finding a new home in St. JamesA 135-year-old Winnipeg curling club is finding a new home in St. James after its current building is being put up for sale.
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigationAn investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned 9 years after condo purchase sues realtorA B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned nine years after she bought her condo has lost her bid to sue the realtor for $5,000 for negligence and misrepresentation.
-
TikTok sets new default time limits for minorsTikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $70K in damages, London police investigatingLondon police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at an apartment building in the downtown core late Tuesday night.
-
Female boxers take the ring on P.E.I. for the first time in Canada Games historyFor the first time in Canada Games history, females are making their way into the boxing rings.