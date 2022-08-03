25-year-old man charged after firearms incident on McDonald Street: Regina police
A 25-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 13 charges after what Regina police called “a firearms and threatening incident” on the 900 block of McDonald St. early Monday morning.
Several Regina Police Service (RPS) units were called to the scene shortly after midnight after learning of an armed man inside a house.
Officers surrounded the house and one person exited, confirming a man was inside with a gun, an RPS news release said.
RPS was able to then negotiate two more men and a woman outside of the house, police said further investigation revealed one of the men as the suspect in the incident.
It’s alleged the suspect threatened the other people inside the house and discharged a firearm out a door. The suspect was also in three separate firearms prohibitions, according to RPS.
As a result the 25-year-old suspect is facing charges including assault, two counts of uttering threats and six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
The accused made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
