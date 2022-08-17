25-year-old man charged after two women sexually assaulted in Thorncliffe Park
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults in the city’s east end last Friday.
Toronto police said a man allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a suspect identified as Sasa Skobalj of no fixed address. He is facing 20 charges, including two counts of sexual assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, and four counts of using a firearm/committing an indictable offence.
Police have released an image of Skobalj as they believe there may be more victims.
They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
