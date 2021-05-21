25-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection with west Edmonton stabbing

An autopsy confirmed a death in west Edmonton on Monday evening was a homicide.

Police say Robert Williams, 56, died as a result of a stab wound.

EPS arrested and charged 25-year-old Cole Anderson with second degree murder in connection to the incident.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday evening, police officers were called to a call at a multi-unit residence in the area of 177 Street and 81 Avenue.

Investigators say the two men were known to one another.