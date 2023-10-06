25-year-old pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Etobicoke

A 25-year-old man has been pronounced deceased following a collision in Etobicoke early on Friday morning.

Police say the collision occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. near the intersection of The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road. A 41-year-old male driver remained on site at the scene of the crash.

When police and EMS arrived on scene, they located a man with injuries. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene. The eastbound lanes of Burnhamthorpe Road are closed at the West Mall until further notice.

Collision: (CONTINUED)

The West Mall & Burnhamthorpe Rd

4:11 am

-driver remained o/s

ROAD CLOSURES

-Eastbound Burnhamthorpe from the West Mall

-Consider using alternate route@TrafficServices is investigating#GO2326104

^av