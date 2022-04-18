25-year-old woman dies in Sask. jail

A 25-year-old woman has died while in custody at Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

She was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to a news release from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Staff attempted life-saving measures and called paramedics before the inmate was taken to Victoria Hospital, the ministry said.

She was declared dead at the hospital at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

No foul play is suspected and the death is not related to COVID-19, the ministry said.

The ministry said it will conduct an internal investigation and work with the Prince Albert Police Service and the Coroners Service as they complete their investigations.