$250,000 from province for seniors groups in North Bay

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced $250,000 for senior organizations in the North Bay-area on Friday morning.

The investment comes from the province’s Seniors Community Grant and the Seniors Active Living Program.

“It makes a difference in success and making sure they’re on a path for success,” said Fedeli, when asked about the funding.

“Every one of them, we look at every application, these ones stood out above and beyond, they scored high so they were entitled to the money.”

Organizations in the northeast receiving funding from the Seniors Community Grant include; Les Compagnons, Mattawa Wellness, Gurd and Area Historical Corporation and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste Marie – with Les Compagnons receiving $25,000.

“We make sure we bring it home here into the north,” said Fedeli.

Area groups receiving funds from the Seniors Active Living Program include; East Ferris Club Action, the North Bay Golden Age, Mattawa Senior Citizen Club and Callander Elderly Persons Centre, with both East Ferris Club Action and North Bay Golden Age receiving more than $50,000.

“It’s a great announcement, we need the help,” said Linda Adams, director at the Golden Age Club.

“I come here and line dance, I play floor shuffleboard, I exercise Monday or Wednesday afternoon and I dance every Saturday night.”