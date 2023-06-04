$250,000 house fire sends one person to hospital

Damage is estimated at $250,000 after a house fire in west Windsor.

One person was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire broke out around 7:30 pm on Askin Avenue near Tecumseh.

The fire has since been put out and the fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Upgraded structure fire in the 1500 block of Askin Ave. Please avoid the area. Fire crews have agent applied and are conducting primary searches of the structure. JS