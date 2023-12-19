iHeartRadio

$250,000 overnight house fire in Windsor


The aftermath of a residential fire in the 800 block of Brant Street. Dec. 19, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Damage is estimated at $250,000 after an overnight house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to a vacant home on Brant Street just north of Wyandotte Street east around 2:30 a.m.

According to Windsor fire, the cause is being listed as undetermined because investigators aren't able to get in due to the roof collapsing.

