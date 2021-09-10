$250K worth of stolen vehicles, property found near Drayton Valley
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A search warrant executed at a rural property northeast of Drayton Valley on Aug. 26 led RCMP to more than $250,000 in stolen goods.
Police recovered a variety of items including passenger vehicles, semi-trucks, trailers, generators, a boat and a mini excavator.
Colin Reid Rumsey of the Drayton Valley area was arrested at the property.
Police said the owners of the recovered property have been contacted.
Rumsey, 40, is facing 12 charges for possession or property obtained by crime over $5,000.
He remains in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 5, 2021.
