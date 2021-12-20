255 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 255 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over the last three days.

There were 73 new cases reported on Saturday, 96 new cases on Sunday and 86 new cases on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 483 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 24 people with COVID in hospital – 15 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,461 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,371 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

79 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

62 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

111 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

13 Workplaces

5 Community Outbreaks

17 Schools/Daycares

1 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: