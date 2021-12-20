255 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 255 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths over the last three days.
There were 73 new cases reported on Saturday, 96 new cases on Sunday and 86 new cases on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 483 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 24 people with COVID in hospital – 15 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,461 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,371 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 79 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 62 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 111 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 13 Workplaces
- 5 Community Outbreaks
- 17 Schools/Daycares
- 1 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 342,150 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 20,754 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 321,396 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 74,986 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 738,532 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.9% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.9% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.