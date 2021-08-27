258 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 258 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with two additional deaths.

Both new deaths were recorded in the North Central zone, according to data from the province’s COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 596 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North Central (seven), Far North East (29), North West (23), North Central (36), North East (18), Saskatoon (61), Central West (10), Central East (nine), Regina (13), South West (five), South Central (five) and South East (12) zones. Another 21 cases are pending residence location.

The government said 40.3 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group. Of Friday’s new cases, 81 per cent are not vaccinated, while seven per cent are partially vaccinated and 12 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan currently has 1,753 cases considered active, the highest mark since 1,770 active cases were reported on May 22.

There are 97 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 22 patients in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 177, or 14.7 per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan health care workers have administered 1,469,601 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,822 doses from Thursday. There are 690,691 residents fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,441 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9.125 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,106 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,553 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 456 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).