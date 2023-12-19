$25K fine issued over electric fencing at Red Chris mine in northern B.C.

B.C.'s Environmental Assessment Office has issued a $25,000 administrative penalty to the owner of the Red Chris mine in northern B.C.

Newmont Corporation, which acquired former owner Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited last month, has been fined for failing to comply with a 2019 order requiring it to "install and electrify fencing around the full perimeter of the work camp," according to a statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

"Electric fencing helps prevent dangerous interactions between people and wildlife, specifically in this case, grizzly bears, a blue-listed species of special concern in British Columbia," the ministry said Tuesday.

"Project records show frequent grizzly bear activity in the area and at least two instances of problematic human/bear interactions in or around the camp."

According to the ministry, multiple EAO inspections dating back to 2018 found "repeated non-compliance with fencing requirements." As a result, the EAO has issued multiple warnings and orders to Newcrest over the years.

The deficiencies were rectified after a July 2023 EAO order that would have shut down the camp in 30 days if noncompliance persisted.

"An additional administrative penalty has been recommended related to the ongoing non-compliance and subsequent 2023 order, but a decision is still pending," the ministry said.

The Red Chris Porphyry Copper-Gold Mine is located 18 kilometres southeast of the Village of Iskut and approximately 80 kilometres south of Dease Lake.

The mine was expected to produce 18 metric kilotonnes of copper in fiscal year 2023, according to the Newmont website.