25th annual Hockey for Hospice raises $482,618

The Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.

Organizers say $482,618 has been raised, making this a "record-breaking" anniversary year.

Event co-chair Paul Pietraszko says the players never disappoint when it comes to fundraising.

“It's just phenomenal,” he says. “The support we get is just great.”

Pietraszko explains the event has raised more money each year since its inception.

“The first few years we were only at one arena only on one pad and maybe raised 10 grand. It's grown over the years and that's part of what feeds our desire to keep doing it,” he says.

Pietraszko credits all local minor hockey associations and the various arenas for pulling together the necessary ice time to make the tournament possible.

“Everybody made sacrifices and stepped aside to say this is an important tournament,” Pietraszko tells CTV News. “This is what it's all about. You see an arena full of kids, playing hockey, parents, grandparents, siblings, all walking around involved in the hockey games, and understanding why they're here, raising money for hospice.”

The 25th annual event was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions from the Ontario government.

Organizers say the safety of the players and community are a priority noting they continue to work directly with each municipality and arena, as well as with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to ensure all protocols and safety measures are met.

The tournament hosts approximately 2,000 young hockey players annually, ranging from ages four to 14, at a number of local arenas. Each of the players collect pledges from family and friends, having raised more than $3.6 million for Hospice to date.

Officials say Hockey for Hospice not only allows children to take part in a fun, well-organized hockey tournament, but it also teaches them the importance of giving back to their community from a young age.

According to the Hockey for Hospice website, a record-breaking $372,322 was raised in 2019.

The event started Saturday and runs through Family Day.

This year, $482,618 was raised for the Hockey for Hospice Tournament!



Over the past 25 years, teams have raised $4,178,410.00 for our Hospice!



Thank you to everyone who supported this year's tournament – good luck in the finals tomorrow!