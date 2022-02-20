25th annual Hockey for Hospice raises $482,618

The Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.

Organizers say $482,618 has been raised, making this a "record-breaking" anniversary year.

The 25th annual event was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions from the Ontario government.

Organizers say the safety of the players and community are a priority noting they continue to work directly with each municipality and arena, as well as with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to ensure all protocols and safety measures are met.

The tournament hosts approximately 2,000 young hockey players annually, ranging from ages four to 14, at a number of local arenas. Each of the players collect pledges from family and friends, having raised more than $3.6 million for Hospice to date.

Officials say Hockey for Hospice not only allows children to take part in a fun, well-organized hockey tournament, but it also teaches them the importance of giving back to their community from a young age.

According to the Hockey for Hospice website, a record-breaking $372,322 was raised in 2019.

The event started Saturday and runs through Family Day.

THE RESULTS ARE IN!



This year, $482,618 was raised for the Hockey for Hospice Tournament!



Over the past 25 years, teams have raised $4,178,410.00 for our Hospice!



Thank you to everyone who supported this year's tournament – good luck in the finals tomorrow!