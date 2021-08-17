26 active COVID-19 cases in Strathmore, Alta. triggers mandatory mask bylaw
With 26 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Monday's numbers from the province, masks are once again mandatory at all indoor public buildings and vehicles in the Town of Strathmore, Alta.
That's according to a bylaw which came into effect in December and calls for masks to be worn whenever there are more than 20 active cases in the town located about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.
The mandate is lifted when Alberta Health Services reports fewer than 20 cases for 14 consecutive days.
The bylaw does not apply to:
- Anyone under the age of five;
- Anyone with an underlying condition or disability that inhibits their ability to wear a face covering;
- Anyone who is eating or drinking while seated at an indoor public premise or public vehicle that offers food or beverage service;
- Anyone doing a fitness activity, and;
- Anyone who is a caregiver or accompanying someone with a disability where they mask would hinder their ability to do that.
Violating the bylaw could result in a minimum fine of $50. Businesses without proper signage can also be fined a minimum of $50.
Businesses are able to refuse entry and ask anyone not wearing a mask to leave an indoor premise accessible to the public.
