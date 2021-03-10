The Government of Saskatchewan reported one COVID-19 death, 111 new cases and 140 recoveries on Wednesday.

It also confirmed an additional 26 variant cases have been detected in previously tested COVID-19 samples.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The 26 previously undetected B.1.1.7 variant cases were found in cases from the Regina zone.

These cases include sequencing results for samples collected between Feb. 12-20 from the National Microbiology Laboratory, and samples from the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory between Feb. 2-28.

Saskatchewan has now detected 70 variant of concern cases, including 64 B.1.1.7 cases and six B.1.351 cases.

ONE DEATH, 111 CASES, 140 RECOVERIES

The province said a person in the 80-plus age group from the Regina zone has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 1,384 cases remain active. The seven day average for daily new cases is 139, or 11.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 139 are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care.

The 111 new cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North East (four), North West (11), North East (eight), Saskatoon (26), Central East (eight) and Regina (41) zones.

Ten new cases are pending residence information. Five cases have been assigned to the north central zone (four) and Regina zone (one).

The province said 2,399 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

With an additional 874 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, there have now been a total of 94,386 doses distributed across the province.

HEALTH OFFICIALS TO PROVIDE DETAILS ON SASK. VACCINE BOOKING SYSTEM

Saskatchewan health officials will be providing details about the province's vaccination booking process, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will present details on online and phone booking systems at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 3 p.m. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the event live.

GATHERING RESTRICTIONS LOOSENED

Saskatchewan has amended private gathering restrictions to allow households to create a "bubble" up to 10 people.

Effective Tuesday, households will be allowed to create a bubble, or virtual household, consisting of two to three consistent other households.

Residents are reminded that they cannot be a part of more than one bubble.

ALL SASK. ADULTS EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES BY MID-JUNE

All adults in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by mid-year, the premier said during a news conference Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said COVID-19 vaccine doses will continue to be distributed by age group, over the next three months.

"This is the most important thing that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect those around us," Moe said.