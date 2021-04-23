26 drivers ticketed for driving through stop sign at Waterloo intersection

Regional police ticketed 26 people for driving through a stop sign at a Waterloo intersection.

In a tweet, officials said they conducted enforcement at the intersection of William Street and Dunbar Road after receiving reports of people failing to stop.

They laid 32 charges in total, including 26 for failing to obey the stop sign.

