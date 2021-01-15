The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added more than two dozen flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The centre added 13 flights to the list on Thursday evening and 13 more Friday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Jan. 2: Swoop flight 107 from Hamilton to Abbotsford (rows 11 to 17)

Jan. 5: Air Canada flight 201 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 5: Air Canada flight 218 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows not reported)

Jan. 5: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows not reported)

Jan. 5: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 5: WestJet flight 3170 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows two to eight)

Jan. 5: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 5: American Airlines flight 1539 from Dallas to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 6: Air Canada flight 551 from Los Angeles to Vancouver (rows 33 to 40)

Jan. 6: American Airlines flight 1539 from Dallas to Vancouver (rows nine to 13)

Jan. 7: Air Canada flight 107 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to six)

Jan. 7: Air Canada flight 344 from Vancouver to Ottawa (rows 16 to 22)

Jan. 7: Air Canada flight 244 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows not reported)

Jan. 7: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 8: WestJet flight 3176 from Abbotsford to Calgary (rows 15 to 20)

Jan. 9: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 23 to 25)

Jan. 9: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 9: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 10: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 18 to 21)

Jan. 10: Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 344 from Bella Coola to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 10: WestJet flight 122 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 10 to 16)

Jan. 10: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

Jan. 10: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 11: Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

Jan. 11: WestJet flight 3231 from Calgary to Abbotsford (rows 15 to 20)

Jan. 11: Air Canada flight 311 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 29 to 35)

International travellers to B.C. are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine, but health officials have been advising against non-essential within Canada travel for months.

Earlier this week, B.C. Premier John Horgan indicated the province was looking at legal options for limiting travel to B.C. by non-residents.

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.