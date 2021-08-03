26 new COVID-19 cases added in Waterloo Region since Sunday; 71 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 26 new COVID-19 infections since Sunday, as the number of eligible residents fully vaccinated passed 71 per cent.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, eight are linked to Monday, 16 are tied to Sunday and the remainder are from previous reporting periods.

The health unit provided no update on Monday because of the holiday, but is reporting 48 hours worth of data on Tuesday.

The latest COVID-19 cases bring Waterloo Region's total caseload since the pandemic began to 18,427, including 17,989 resolved infections, 145 active cases and 282 deaths.

Meanwhile, another 1,641 vaccine doses were administered in the region on Monday, bringing the total number of jabs put into arms to 770,721.

More than 83.1 per cent of residents 12 and older have now received at least one dose, while 71.15 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations rose by one in the past two days, up to 17. Of those, nine are receiving treatment in area intensive care units, down by two since Sunday's update.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 outbreaks across the region.

Since the pandemic began, 545,602 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Waterloo Region. As of Tuesday, the region's positivity rate sat at 2.5 per cent, a jump from 1.9 per cent on Friday.

The reproductive rate of the virus is now 1.2, up from 0.9 on Friday.

No new variant of concern cases were recorded in Tuesday's update. There have been 4,752 lab-confirmed variant of concern cases logged in Waterloo Region.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

96 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,255 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

258 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Province-wide, 332 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past two days.

There have been 550,986 lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections logged since the pandemic began.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 201, up from 157 at this point last week.

With files from CTV Toronto.