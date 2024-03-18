26 people arrested for illegal elver fishing in N.S. this month
Fishery officials have arrested 26 people for illegal elver fishing in southwest Nova Scotia in the last two weeks.
According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the elver fishery is closed for 2024 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, making any harvesting of the young eels unauthorized under the Fisheries Act and the Maritime Provinces Fishery Regulations.
Since March 6, officials have arrested 26 people for elver infractions. They also seized:
- 6.54 kg of elver, which were released to their river of origin
- six vehicles
- 59 dip nets
- Seven fyke nets
- one firearm
- elver fishing equipment
“Fishery officers are patrolling rivers, facilities and export points to deter and disrupt unauthorized elver harvest, sale and export from the region,” the release reads. “Fishery officers also continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to combat the illegal harvest, sale, and export of elver as well as threats to public safety and criminal activity.”
The release says more than 80 charges connected to unauthorized elver fishing were laid in 2023.
