26-year-old G2 driver caught going 214 km per hour on Highway 400

A 26-year-old G2 driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going more than double the speed limit on Highway 400 in King Township.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a social media post that officers with their Aurora detachment clocked the driver travelling 214 km per hour on the maximum 100 km per hour highway south of King Road.

The stunt driving charge comes with an automatic 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day license suspension.

The incident comes after almost 140 stunt charges were laid on Ontario roadways over the Labour Day long weekend, according to the OPP.

In total, more than 10,000 traffic charges were laid between Friday afternoon and Monday night, the force said in a Wednesday press release.

