26-year-old Hamilton woman in ‘critical condition’ after hit-and-run, police say

Hamilton police are looking for the driver responsible for a collision that left a woman critically injured a woman over the weekend, and failed to stay on the scene.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was crossing the street at Mohawk Road East by East 45th Street at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday night when she was struck by a car heading eastbound.

They say she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical condition.

The driver was last seen heading eastbound on Mohawk Rd. passing by Upper Ottawa St.

Police describe the vehicle as a gray or silver four-door car that is possibly an older model of a Honda sedan. Officers say there may also be some damage to its mirror on the passenger side.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white man with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a ball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.