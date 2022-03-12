26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting three women at Union Station

A 26-year-old man has been charged after three women were sexually assaulted at a downtown Toronto transit station on Friday.

Toronto police said the alleged incidents happened at Union Station between 8:25 a.m. and 12 noon.

A suspect identified as David Ntim of Toronto was subsequently arrested. He is facing three counts of sexual assault and uttering threats.

Police said they are alerting the public about the incidents and are releasing information about Ntim as they are concerned that there may be more victims.

He is described as Black, stands six-foot-two, and weighs 230 pounds, with a black beard and black cornrows. He had a backpack and a fold-up portable motorized scooter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).