26-year-old man charged after Red Deer break-and-enter shooting
A 26-year-old man from Red Deer faces charges in connection to a confrontation with police during a break-and-enter call.
RCMP say a Maxwell Avenue homeowner reported a break-and-enter around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
When police arrived, "a confrontation occurred between the suspect and officers, during which an officer discharged their service weapon, resulting in injury to the man," Mounties said in a statement the next day.
Scott Bruno is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failure to comply with probation, entering a dwelling house without lawful excuse and committing an indictable offence.
Bruno was granted cash bail on Tuesday, however, remained in police custody pending payment.
He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court Friday.
