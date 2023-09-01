26-year-old motorcyclist dies after south Windsor crash

Windsor police confirm a 26-year-old man has died after a collision in south Windsor.

The crash took place between a motorcycle and a car in the area of Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the motorcyclist involved in the collision has since died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the second crash in the area of Mill Street and Sandwich Street where a vehicle tried to turn south from Mill to Sandwich and struck a mother and a child that was in a stroller.

Both the mother and child were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver in this incident was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to pedestrians.