26-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in New Tecumseth
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say one person has died in a two-vehicle collision in New Tecumseth.
According to OPP, the crash involving a motorcycle and SUV happened Thursday evening in the area of Tottenham Road and County Road 10 and Concession Road 7.
Police say the 26-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The other driver involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.
The area was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.
Police ask anyone with information, including dash cam footage of the area, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
