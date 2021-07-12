26-year-old woman killed after collision with train in central Alberta
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Adam Lachacz
A 26-year-old woman from Ponoka, Alta., was killed after a collision between a car and a train occurred in central Alberta Monday afternoon.
RCMP say the collision occurred in the area of Matejka Road and Highway 2A, near Ponoka, Alta., at around 3:44 p.m.
According to Mounties, the woman was the only occupant inside the vehicle.
On Sunday, another woman was killed and a child was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between an SUV and a train near Township Road 470 and Highway 2A.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
