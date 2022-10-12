$260,000 worth of muscle cars stolen from Guelph, Ont. dealership
Police are investigating after two high-end muscle cars were stolen from a dealership in Guelph, Ont. during a two-night operation over the weekend.
In a media release, Guelph police said officers were called to the dealership on Woodlawn Road West on Tuesday.
Video surveillance revealed two suspects arriving at the business in a white Honda SUV on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Police said the pair entered the business by smashing a glass door. They then disabled interior cameras and left a rear door unlocked.
The next night, around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, three suspects returned to the dealership in a white Lexus SUV. They entered through the unlocked door before reversing the Lexus into the building.
Just over an hour later, at 2:28 a.m., the Lexus exited the building, followed by a black 2021 Dodge Charger Red Eye edition and a black 2021 Dodge Challenger.
The stolen vehicles had a total value of approximately $260,000. More than $25,000 in equipment was also missing from the dealership.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.
-
Council votes to demolish historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont.A heritage building in downtown Brockville, Ont. is set to meet the wrecking ball, after city council voted down a motion to allow a volunteer group - led by former Senator Bob Runciman - to try to save it.
-
Alaska cancels crab-fishing seasons due to population concernsAlaska officials have cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species following bleak summer populations surveys.
-
Platinum Jubilee Medal nominations open in Yorkton, city to honour 15 members of communityThe City of Yorkton is seeking nominations for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which will honour those that give back to their community.
-
SickKids ICU reaches full capacity over the weekend as ER sees 'much longer than normal' wait timesSickKids’ intensive care unit reached full capacity over the weekend as the hospital endured 'much longer than normal' wait times in the emergency department.
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$965 million for Sandy Hook liesThe conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay US$965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
-
'$520,000 is a home run': Port Stanley paid parking profits revealedImplementing paid parking throughout the village of Port Stanley, Ont. in 2022 resulted in a big profit for the municipality.
-
'Nobody will answer us': Confusion leads to frustration for dozens looking for aid at Charlottetown Red CrossTempers were high for dozens of people waiting outside the Red Cross office in Charlottetown again Wednesday. It was the second day for many of them, waiting to prove their identity to receive $250 in provincial aid they applied for over a week ago.