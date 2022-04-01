261 hour long hockey game anyone? Puck drops on Chestermere game scheduled to end April 11
Around 1,700 people packed the Chestermere Rec Centre Thursday night to see part of a hockey game.
The crowd didn't mind too much that they didn't see it through to the end, because if all goes according to plan, the buzzer won't sound until April 11.
The 'Hockey Marathon for the Kids' is back for the first time since 2014. The event is in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation for Paediatric Cancer.
The crowd of 1,700 took in opening ceremonies, hosted by CJAY 92' s Jesse and JD, who presided over the official puck drop.
The plan for the participants is to break a Guinness World Record for continuous play, which means 261 hours of non-stop hockey.
As far as fundraising goes, event organizers hope to break the previous record of $1.7 million raised in 2014.
There are 40 players suiting up over the 12 days of play, 72 volunteer referees, chefs cooking around the clock and first responders standing by, just in case.
